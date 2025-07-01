Pentagon clears $510M JDAM sale to Israel

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Israel involving precision-guided munitions kits and related support equipment, with an estimated value of $510 million, according to a notification issued by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on June 30.

The Government of Israel has requested to purchase 3,845 KMU-558B/B Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits for the BLU-109 bomb body and 3,280 KMU-572 F/B JDAM kits for the MK 82 bomb body. The package also includes U.S. government and contractor engineering, logistics, and technical support services.

In a statement, DSCA said the sale would improve Israel’s ability to “defend its borders, vital infrastructure, and population centers” while enhancing interoperability with U.S. forces.

The agency added that the proposed sale “is consistent with U.S. national interests and the objective of helping Israel maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability.”

JDAM kits, manufactured by Boeing in St. Charles, Missouri, convert unguided bombs into precision-guided weapons using inertial navigation and GPS. These kits are a key component of modern air-to-ground strike capabilities and are widely used by U.S. and allied forces.

The DSCA emphasized that the proposed sale “will not alter the basic military balance in the region” and stated that Israel is fully capable of integrating the kits into its existing defense architecture. The equipment, once delivered, will be used to increase the precision of existing munitions stockpiles rather than adding new types of armaments.

The U.S. government noted that some of the kits may be transferred from existing U.S. military stock, depending on the final arrangement. No offset agreements have been proposed at this stage, although such arrangements could be negotiated directly between the Israeli government and Boeing.

According to the notification, the implementation of the sale will not require any additional U.S. government or contractor personnel to be stationed in Israel. The transaction is not expected to impact U.S. defense readiness or domestic stock levels.

The $510 million figure represents the highest estimated value based on Israel’s initial request. The final amount will depend on finalized contract terms, actual quantities procured, and available budget authority.