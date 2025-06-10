Pentagon buys more drone-killer systems from L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies has received a new order from the U.S. Department of Defense to supply additional VAMPIRE counter-unmanned aerial systems.

According to a press release from the company, the award builds on the initial deployment of VAMPIRE — short for Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment — delivered and installed in 2023.

The system is designed to detect, track, and destroy hostile drones and remotely piloted aircraft, offering European ground forces a mobile and responsive defense capability against low-cost aerial threats.

“L3Harris’ VAMPIRE has proven to be a reliable and cost-effective response to the growing counter-UAS threat on the global battlefield,” said Tom Kirkland, Vice President and General Manager of Targeting and Sensor Systems at L3Harris. “We will continue to work closely with the Department of Defense and our allied partners to provide formidable counter-UAS technology domestically and abroad.”

The VAMPIRE system integrates the company’s WESCAM MX-10D RSTA sensor with a weapons station, enabling rapid target acquisition and engagement. The system also includes the Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System (APKWS) with a L3Harris proximity fuze and mission management software, enhancing precision and lethality against both airborne and surface targets.

L3Harris says VAMPIRE is vehicle-agnostic and modular, allowing it to be mounted on various platforms and quickly deployed to forward positions. The system’s architecture also supports expansion to multi-domain roles, including maritime defense against drones, fast attack craft, and low-speed aircraft.

In 2024, some VAMPIRE units were sent to Ukraine, where they have been employed to counter persistent Russian drone attacks. The introduction of this laser-guided rocket system has provided Ukrainian forces with an affordable and effective way to neutralize aerial threats. Ukrainian naval units have also integrated VAMPIRE into their force protection strategy to help defend critical infrastructure from drone incursions.

The company did not disclose the value or quantity associated with the latest order, but emphasized its ongoing collaboration with the Pentagon and European partners to deliver field-ready systems on accelerated timelines.