type here...

Pentagon buys more drone-killer systems from L3Harris

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
L3Harris pic

L3Harris Technologies has received a new order from the U.S. Department of Defense to supply additional VAMPIRE counter-unmanned aerial systems.

According to a press release from the company, the award builds on the initial deployment of VAMPIRE — short for Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment — delivered and installed in 2023.

The system is designed to detect, track, and destroy hostile drones and remotely piloted aircraft, offering European ground forces a mobile and responsive defense capability against low-cost aerial threats.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“L3Harris’ VAMPIRE has proven to be a reliable and cost-effective response to the growing counter-UAS threat on the global battlefield,” said Tom Kirkland, Vice President and General Manager of Targeting and Sensor Systems at L3Harris. “We will continue to work closely with the Department of Defense and our allied partners to provide formidable counter-UAS technology domestically and abroad.”

The VAMPIRE system integrates the company’s WESCAM MX-10D RSTA sensor with a weapons station, enabling rapid target acquisition and engagement. The system also includes the Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System (APKWS) with a L3Harris proximity fuze and mission management software, enhancing precision and lethality against both airborne and surface targets.

L3Harris says VAMPIRE is vehicle-agnostic and modular, allowing it to be mounted on various platforms and quickly deployed to forward positions. The system’s architecture also supports expansion to multi-domain roles, including maritime defense against drones, fast attack craft, and low-speed aircraft.

In 2024, some VAMPIRE units were sent to Ukraine, where they have been employed to counter persistent Russian drone attacks. The introduction of this laser-guided rocket system has provided Ukrainian forces with an affordable and effective way to neutralize aerial threats. Ukrainian naval units have also integrated VAMPIRE into their force protection strategy to help defend critical infrastructure from drone incursions.

The company did not disclose the value or quantity associated with the latest order, but emphasized its ongoing collaboration with the Pentagon and European partners to deliver field-ready systems on accelerated timelines.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia hides Tu-160 bombers in America’s shadow

Dylan Malyasov -
Russia has quietly redeployed its Tu-160 strategic bombers to Anadyr airbase in the country’s far east, just 500 kilometers from the U.S. state of...

Bild: Ukraine uses F-16 to down Russian fighter

Aviation

Ukraine hits deep into Russia at Savasleyka airbase

Aviation

Lockheed wins $1.7B deal for ‘eyes of the Apache’

Army

China develops hybrid-powered tank

Army

Ukraine tests new ballistic missile

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.