Pentagon awards $13M deal for A-29C support

The U.S. Department of Defense has announced a contract award to Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) for the sustainment of the A-29C Super Tucano fleet.

The contract, valued at up to $13.08 million, provides for continued support of the A-29C aircraft, along with associated training devices, mission planning and debrief systems, line replaceable units, alternate mission equipment, ground support equipment, test equipment, and commercial technical publications.

The contract work will be carried out at Edwards Air Force Base, California, and is expected to be completed by February 28, 2026. The agreement, structured as a sole-source acquisition, falls under the management of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

The A-29C Super Tucano, originally developed as a light attack aircraft, has played a role in counterinsurgency operations, armed reconnaissance, and pilot training. It was initially proposed for the U.S. Air Force’s Light Attack/Armed Reconnaissance (LAAR) program, which aimed to procure approximately 100 low-cost close-air support aircraft. However, budget constraints led to the program’s cancellation over a decade ago. Despite this, the aircraft has continued to be used in limited numbers by U.S. and allied forces, particularly in irregular warfare and counterterrorism operations.

The sustainment contract ensures continued operational readiness for the A-29C fleet. SNC remains a key provider of logistical and technical support for the aircraft, which has seen use in U.S. Air Force training programs and partner-nation security assistance initiatives.