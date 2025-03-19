type here...

Pentagon awards $13M deal for A-29C support

NewsAviation
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
File photo by Lindsey Iniguez

The U.S. Department of Defense has announced a contract award to Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) for the sustainment of the A-29C Super Tucano fleet.

The contract, valued at up to $13.08 million, provides for continued support of the A-29C aircraft, along with associated training devices, mission planning and debrief systems, line replaceable units, alternate mission equipment, ground support equipment, test equipment, and commercial technical publications.

The contract work will be carried out at Edwards Air Force Base, California, and is expected to be completed by February 28, 2026. The agreement, structured as a sole-source acquisition, falls under the management of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The A-29C Super Tucano, originally developed as a light attack aircraft, has played a role in counterinsurgency operations, armed reconnaissance, and pilot training. It was initially proposed for the U.S. Air Force’s Light Attack/Armed Reconnaissance (LAAR) program, which aimed to procure approximately 100 low-cost close-air support aircraft. However, budget constraints led to the program’s cancellation over a decade ago. Despite this, the aircraft has continued to be used in limited numbers by U.S. and allied forces, particularly in irregular warfare and counterterrorism operations.

The sustainment contract ensures continued operational readiness for the A-29C fleet. SNC remains a key provider of logistical and technical support for the aircraft, which has seen use in U.S. Air Force training programs and partner-nation security assistance initiatives.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

South Korea buys 20 more KF-21 fighter jets

Gu Min Chul -
Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI) has secured a second production contract for its domestically developed KF-21 Boramae fighter jet. In a press release issued Thursday,...

Lockheed wins new C-5M upgrade deal

Aviation

Russia seizes one of Europe’s largest lithium-rich sites

Army

Wreckage confirms combat debut of Ukraine’s new drone

Aviation

Lockheed Martin to upgrade LRASM missiles to C-3 standard

Maritime Security

Japan’s P-1 patrol plane faces operational gaps

Maritime Security
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.