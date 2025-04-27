Pakistan highlights JF-17’s missile capability to counter India

Pakistan has released the first official images of its JF-17C fighter jet armed with Chinese-made PL-10 and PL-15 air-to-air missiles, as tensions with India continue to mount over a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir.

The release comes amid rising fears of another military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Following the attack, India has promised retaliation and threatened to disrupt the flow of a major river system into Pakistan, a measure never before taken even during previous wars.

In response, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) showcased its upgraded JF-17C fighter aircraft equipped with advanced missile systems. For the first time, Pakistani officials confirmed that the fighter can carry the PL-15 missile, a long-range, active radar-guided air-to-air weapon developed by China.

The PL-15, known by its NATO reporting name CH-AA-10 Abaddon, has drawn global comparisons to the U.S.-built AIM-120D AMRAAM and Europe’s METEOR missile. Its introduction provides Pakistan with beyond-visual-range capabilities that align with other top-tier air forces.

In addition to the PL-15, the JF-17C carries the PL-10, a short-range infrared-guided missile designed for close combat scenarios.

This public display also serves as a pointed reminder of the 2019 humiliating aerial engagement between India and Pakistan, where an Indian Air Force MiG-21 was shot down, and its pilot captured after a brief dogfight.

The pilot was returned safely to India, but the incident remains a source of tension. At the time, Pakistan claimed it had downed an Indian Su-30MKI.

The current standoff has brought both nations close to the brink once again, with military posturing intensifying along the border. Pakistan’s decision to highlight the JF-17C’s missile loadout signals its readiness and capability to respond to any escalation.

As India and Pakistan navigate this latest crisis, the risk of conflict remains high.