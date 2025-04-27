type here...

Pakistan highlights JF-17’s missile capability to counter India

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Courtesy Photo

Pakistan has released the first official images of its JF-17C fighter jet armed with Chinese-made PL-10 and PL-15 air-to-air missiles, as tensions with India continue to mount over a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir.

The release comes amid rising fears of another military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Following the attack, India has promised retaliation and threatened to disrupt the flow of a major river system into Pakistan, a measure never before taken even during previous wars.

In response, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) showcased its upgraded JF-17C fighter aircraft equipped with advanced missile systems. For the first time, Pakistani officials confirmed that the fighter can carry the PL-15 missile, a long-range, active radar-guided air-to-air weapon developed by China.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The PL-15, known by its NATO reporting name CH-AA-10 Abaddon, has drawn global comparisons to the U.S.-built AIM-120D AMRAAM and Europe’s METEOR missile. Its introduction provides Pakistan with beyond-visual-range capabilities that align with other top-tier air forces.

In addition to the PL-15, the JF-17C carries the PL-10, a short-range infrared-guided missile designed for close combat scenarios.

This public display also serves as a pointed reminder of the 2019 humiliating aerial engagement between India and Pakistan, where an Indian Air Force MiG-21 was shot down, and its pilot captured after a brief dogfight.

The pilot was returned safely to India, but the incident remains a source of tension. At the time, Pakistan claimed it had downed an Indian Su-30MKI.

The current standoff has brought both nations close to the brink once again, with military posturing intensifying along the border. Pakistan’s decision to highlight the JF-17C’s missile loadout signals its readiness and capability to respond to any escalation.

As India and Pakistan navigate this latest crisis, the risk of conflict remains high.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Italian Army tests anti-drone jamming gun

Dylan Malyasov -
Italian Army has revealed that it has been testing a new anti-drone jamming gun during the Prometo 2020 exercises. The Prometo 2020 exercise was held by the Counter...

Chad receives Chinese-made air defense systems

Army

Japan Air Force receives next-gen Type 20 rifle

Army

First JSM missiles ready for Norwegian F-35s

Aviation

Türkiye starts COBRA II production for Romania

Army

Ukrainian defense giant supplies poor-quality explosives for drones

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.