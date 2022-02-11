Over a dozen Russian tanks stuck in the mud during military exercise

Over a dozen main battle tanks were stuck in deep mud during military exercises led by the Russian army in the south of the country.

The video, posted Thursday by Liveuamap, was allegedly taken at a military range near the Ukrainian border in the Rostov region. It shows at least a dozen tanks in deep mud and a man in civilian clothing who, with the help of an excavator, is trying to pull out one of the combat vehicles.

Apparently, this is one of the last modifications of the T-72 tank with additional ERA “bags”, called the T-72B3.

Modernization of the T-72B to the T-72B3 began in 2010 and consisted of improving the tank’s firepower by installing a new fire control system; overhauling each of these old tanks and replacing their outdated engines.

The new version of T-72B3 is fitted with armor plates on each side at the front of the hull and wire cage armor at the rear part to increase protection of the engine compartment against RPG (Rocket-Propelled Grenade) threats. The developers took into account the experience of fighting in Ukraine, Georgia and Syria.

Refurbished and upgraded T-72B3 is equipped with a more powerful engine of 1,130 horsepower, as well as an improved armament system. In addition, the vehicle received a new aiming digital display system, as well as a television rearview camera.