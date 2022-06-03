Friday, June 3, 2022
type here...

Norwegian self-propelled howitzers spotted in Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Image by Norwegian Armed Forces (just illustrative)

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency has released photos showing recently received Norwegian M109A3GN 155mm self-propelled howitzers on road in the Kyiv region.

On top of that, a recent video that surfaced on social media shows Ukrainian Soldiers from the 72nd Mechanized Brigade trained on the new M109A3GN 155mm self-propelled howitzers.

The M109A3GN is the Norwegian version of the M109 Self-Propelled Howitzer, designed in the United States in the early 1960s. Continually upgraded and improved, it is still the primary indirect fire support weapon of maneuver brigades of armored and mechanized infantry divisions.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to some reports, like one from The Kyiv Independent, Norway has already donated a reported 20 M109A3GN artillery systems.

Since the beginning of the war, Norway has supplied Ukraine with 4,000 M72 light anti-tank weapons.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine