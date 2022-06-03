Norwegian self-propelled howitzers spotted in Ukraine

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency has released photos showing recently received Norwegian M109A3GN 155mm self-propelled howitzers on road in the Kyiv region.

On top of that, a recent video that surfaced on social media shows Ukrainian Soldiers from the 72nd Mechanized Brigade trained on the new M109A3GN 155mm self-propelled howitzers.

The M109A3GN is the Norwegian version of the M109 Self-Propelled Howitzer, designed in the United States in the early 1960s. Continually upgraded and improved, it is still the primary indirect fire support weapon of maneuver brigades of armored and mechanized infantry divisions.

According to some reports, like one from The Kyiv Independent, Norway has already donated a reported 20 M109A3GN artillery systems.

Since the beginning of the war, Norway has supplied Ukraine with 4,000 M72 light anti-tank weapons.

#Ukraine: A Ukrainian convoy was filmed passing by somewhere in #Kyiv Oblast – at least 4 recently donated M109A3GN 155mm self-propelled howitzers can be seen. pic.twitter.com/SlnX0g6gsy — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) June 2, 2022