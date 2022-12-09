Northrop says new AARGM-ER missile successful in latest flight tests

U.S. Defense giant Northrop Grumman Corp. said that it has completed the fourth successful flight test of its new long-range anti-radiation missile.

According to a press release from Northrop Grumman, the U.S. Navy launched the AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER) from a F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter aircraft on November 30 at the Point Mugu Sea Range off the coast of southern California, successfully engaging an operationally-representative, moving maritime target.

“AARGM-ER’s performance during testing continues to validate the missile’s ability to detect, identify, locate and effectively engage critical air-defense targets from an extended range,” said CAPT. Alex Dutko, Navy Program Manager for Direct and Time Sensitive Strike (PMA-242). “This test proved the systems’ ability to engage moving maritime targets, a vital capability supporting our Navy’s ability to control sea lanes during conflict. Congratulations to the government/industry team for their continual focus on delivering this crucial capability to our warfighters.”

Northrop Grumman is currently under contract to deliver production units of AARGM-ER to support Initial Operational Capability fielding within the next two years. Northrop Grumman has received a low-rate initial production contract for the first and second lots of AARGM-ER.

AARGM-ER leverages existing AARGM sensors, electronics and digital models with the addition of a new high-performance air vehicle, solid rocket motor and advanced warhead to provide vital counter-air-defense capability for U.S Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps warfighters.

“The necessity for a reliable, standoff, survivable weapon continues to grow as our adversaries’ threat systems become longer range and more lethal,” said Gordon Turner, vice president, advanced weapons, Northrop Grumman. “AARGM-ER continues to demonstrate the ability to affordably meet mission requirements and safeguard those protecting our country.”

AARGM-ER is being integrated on the Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft as well as the F-35 aircraft.