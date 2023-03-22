Northrop Grumman to produce MESA sensor for E-7

U.S. Defense giant Northrop Grumman Corp. announced that it will enter into production of the Multi-role Electronically Scanned Array (MESA) sensor for the U.S. Air Force E-7 aircraft.

The details were given in a 20 March media release to announce the combat-proven MESA sensor will provide critical long-range sensing, detection and identification in challenging environments equipping the U.S. Air Force with simultaneous air and maritime sensing capabilities, critical early warning and air battle management capabilities.

“The multifunction MESA sensor will provide the U.S. Air Force with critical multi-domain awareness to enable decision superiority for the range of mission requirements today and into the future” said Ed Griebel, vice president of airborne surveillance programs, Northrop Grumman. “As we fulfill our promise to the Air Force to rapidly bring unmatched, decisive air battle management sensing capabilities including long range first detect and first engagement in the battlespace, we look forward to enabling global allied interoperability in partnership with Boeing.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This modern Airborne Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) sensor is already in production and deployed for customers worldwide, providing 360-degree situational awareness and flexibility to adapt to missions and environments in all weather conditions. MESA allows operators to simultaneously focus on priority missions, rapidly revisit targets with increased accuracy and pass relevant information to enable timely Battle Management Command and Control decisions.

MESA is on an active production line to address global threats in the modern-day battlespace and evolve to meet future mission requirements. Australia, Turkey and South Korea have fielded the E-7 system, with production underway on the United Kingdom E-7 AEW&C fleet.