Northrop Grumman shows massive combat drone in action

U.S. Defense giant Northrop Grumman Corp., for the first time, released a video showing the massive robotic combat vehicle in action.

A video, that surfaced as part of the Bushmaster Users Conference, shows Pratt Miller’s EMAV-MCA (Expeditionary Modular Autonomous Vehicle- Medium Caliber Armament) features the XM813 Bushmaster Chain Gun.

The test-firing, conducted during Bushmaster Users Conference, showed how EMAV-MCA fired the Northrop Grumman NG1170W Armor Piercing Fin Stabilized Discarding Sabot (APFSDS) 30x173mm round against a steel plate with the Bushmaster XM813.

The EMAV was designed and built from the ground up by Pratt Miller, who worked closely with a partner for the autonomy layer and advanced navigation capabilities. Weighing in at 6,800 lbs, EMAV can carry an additional 7,200 lbs of payload while reaching speeds up to 45 MPH.

The hybrid-electric powertrain supports an electric-only silent watch and silent mobility.

The continuous band track and low center of gravity help the EMAV to climb a 60% grade, a 40% side slope and vertical steps up to 24 inches. EMAV was designed with a narrow hull to ensure it is transportable in the V-22 and CH-47.