North Korea shipping hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia

Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, warned lawmakers this week that North Korea’s expanding arms support to Russia presents a growing threat to regional stability, as Moscow reportedly repays Pyongyang with critical air defense systems.

Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Paparo said North Korea has sent “thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of artillery shells” and “hundreds of short-range missiles” to support Russian forces in Ukraine. In return, Pyongyang is expected to receive advanced air defense equipment, including surface-to-air missile systems.

“It’s a transactional symbiosis where each state fulfills the other state’s weakness to mutual benefit of each state,” Paparo said.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

His comments come amid renewed concerns about deeper military coordination between the two regimes.

In December, a train convoy in Russia was spotted carrying vehicles resembling launchers for the Pukguksong-2 (KN-15), a medium-range ballistic missile developed by North Korea. Though the video quality was poor, the appearance of such systems appears consistent with Admiral Paparo’s statement.

South Korean media outlets reported in February that another round of North Korean arms shipments was expected before the end of March. The shipments were said to include KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles, along with 122mm and 152mm artillery shells—ammunition compatible with Soviet-era systems still in wide use by Russian forces.

U.S. intelligence officials have previously confirmed a growing flow of North Korean arms to Russia, but Paparo’s remarks are among the most direct and detailed assessments to date from a senior military official. The nature of the exchange—missiles for missile defense—adds to growing concerns in Washington and Seoul about how Moscow may be compensating Pyongyang in ways that could enhance its long-range strike capabilities.