Friday, May 31, 2024
type here...

North Korea launches missile salvo amid tensions with South

NewsArmy
By Gu Min Chul
Modified date:

North Korea conducted a multiple missile launch on Thursday, firing 18 rockets simultaneously as a direct warning to South Korea.

State media reported that this demonstration reflects North Korea’s readiness to carry out preemptive strikes.

Leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test, which involved the 600mm multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). This system, according to Pyongyang, can be equipped with nuclear warheads.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Defense researcher Joseph Dempsey noted that at least half of the launchers were the tracked variant. Photos from the event showed both the 6-cell tracked and 4-cell wheeled versions of the KN-25 launchers being used.

The North’s super-large MLRS is categorized as a short-range missile capable of reaching the entire territory of South Korea.

This provocative action follows a series of escalations, including North Korea’s failed attempt to launch a military spy satellite earlier in the week. The rocket carrying the satellite exploded shortly after liftoff. Despite this setback, North Korea successfully placed a spy satellite into orbit in November 2023 after two previous failed attempts.

Additionally, North Korea recently sent hundreds of balloons carrying trash and manure into South Korea in response to Seoul activists’ campaigns of sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border. This “tit-for-tat” action further underscores the heightened tensions between the two Koreas.

The missile launch serves as a stark reminder of the fragile security situation on the Korean Peninsula, with both sides engaging in actions that heighten the risk of new war.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Gu Min Chul
Gu Min Chul
Gu Min Chul is a defense reporter who covers the Korean defense industry and all related issues.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian missile strike obliterates ferry crossing in Crimea

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian defense forces successfully targeted a ferry crossing in Crimea used by the Russian military for transporting equipment and ammunition. The night attack, carried out...

DARPA picks two firms to develop experimental X-plane

Aviation

North Korea unveils new wheeled tank destroyer

Army

Oshkosh secures $108.9 million contract for Army trucks

Army

Russian cleric claims “resurrection” of Chinese mercenary in Ukraine

Army

US Army receives first fielded quadcopters

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.