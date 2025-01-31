NG secures new contract for smart artillery fuzes

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. has been awarded a $23,516,359 contract modification to supply Precision Guidance Kits (PGK) for the U.S. Army.

The contract, administered by the Army Contracting Command in Newark, New Jersey, modifies an existing agreement (W15QKN-13-C-0074) and is scheduled for completion by May 21, 2028.

The work will take place in Plymouth, Minnesota, with Fiscal Year 2025 Army ammunition procurement funds allocated at the time of the award.

Transforming Conventional Artillery into GPS-Guided Weapons

PGK is a U.S. Army program that replaces standard fuzing in conventional artillery rounds, converting them into GPS-guided precision munitions. By upgrading 155mm artillery shells, the system dramatically enhances accuracy while reducing collateral damage on the battlefield.

According to Northrop Grumman, precision-guided munitions “ensure near perfect accuracy while reducing the risk of collateral damage.” The company also noted that as adversaries have increasingly used jammers to disrupt GPS guidance, Northrop Grumman has developed new designs and technology to maintain operational effectiveness in GPS-degraded environments.

For nearly a decade, PGK has been a combat-proven solution, improving the accuracy of ballistic artillery fire. Historically, standard artillery rounds had a margin of error of approximately 300 meters.