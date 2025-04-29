Next-gen K9A3 howitzer breaks cover

South Korean defense firm Hanwha Aerospace has released new promotional footage showcasing the next evolution of its flagship self-propelled howitzer, unveiling a conceptual design of the K9A3.

The upgraded artillery system represents a new leap forward in automation and combat performance, redefining expectations for modern artillery systems.

According to the promotional material, the K9A3 will feature multiple advanced capabilities, including both manned and unmanned operation, remote and autonomous driving, and a newly designed turret.

The next-generation howitzer will be equipped with a 58-caliber cannon capable of firing up to 80 kilometers, significantly expanding its battlefield reach compared to previous models.

Hanwha’s concept also highlights a reduced crew requirement. While the original K9 Thunder was operated by five personnel, the K9A3 will require only one operator in manned mode and will be fully autonomous in unmanned configuration. A Remote Controlled Weapon Station (RCWS) is also integrated, enhancing its ability to defend itself in hostile environments.

These upgrades are designed to meet emerging demands in both future warfare and global export markets.

The K9A3 builds on the widely exported and combat-proven K9 platform, which has already been adopted by NATO and allied forces including Poland, Finland, Estonia, Norway, Australia, and India.

The K9A3’s autonomous features mirror broader trends in military modernization, particularly in systems intended for high-risk or dispersed combat scenarios. With its extended range and minimal crew footprint, the K9A3 appears aimed at supporting future operations that emphasize mobility, survivability, and rapid response under electronic warfare and drone-saturated conditions.

According to previous defense industry reports, Hanwha has also been exploring integration of AI-assisted targeting and multi-domain interoperability to position the K9A3 as a backbone artillery platform for 21st-century forces.

No specific delivery timeline or customer announcements were included with the concept reveal, but analysts expect the K9A3 to be a centerpiece at upcoming defense exhibitions in Asia and Europe.