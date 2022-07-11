New photos show damaged Russian patrol craft hit by Bayraktar bomb

New photos emerged early Saturday on social media showing a Russian Raptor-class patrol boat, reportedly the P-342 Yunarmeeets Baltiki, “slightly” damaged in an attack by Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 drones near Snake Island in the Black Sea.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian military in Odesa Sergey Bratchuk claimed that Raptor-class patrol boat was damaged during the fighting near the tiny Snake Island in May.

Bratchuk added that the damaged Russian P-342 “Yunarmeets Baltika” craft was evacuated to the shipyard in Sevastopol for repair.

Patrol craft of the project 03160 “Raptor” belong to the 4th rank ships in the Russian Navy. This project was developed by the design bureau of JSC Leningrad Shipyard Pella on the instructions of the Russian Navy.

The Raptor-class patrol boat was hit by Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aircraft and went up in flames, near Snake Island in the Black Sea as it tried to deliver supplies to troops stationed there.

To date Russian forces have withdrawn from Ukraine’s Snake Island, a highly contested speck of land in the Black Sea they captured shortly after the start of the war — presenting a small but strategic win for Ukraine.