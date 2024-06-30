Sunday, June 30, 2024
type here...

New amphibious combat vehicles arrive for US Marines in Japan

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda

On June 29, 2024, U.S. Marines disembarked the new Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs) at Naha Military Port in Okinawa, Japan.

This is an upgrade for the 3rd Marine Division, enhancing its ship-to-shore and ground combat capabilities. The ACVs are designed to support amphibious operations in distributed maritime environments, working alongside allies and partners.

The Marines, from the 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, are the first to receive these state-of-the-art vehicles. The ACV, an adaptable amphibious platform, was developed by BAE Systems to meet the complex mission objectives of deploying Marines from ship to shore.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

BAE Systems describes the ACV as a “no-compromise 8×8 platform” that combines open-ocean amphibious capability with land mobility, survivability, payload, and growth potential to meet the evolving operational needs of the United States Marine Corps (USMC).

The ACV represents a collaboration between BAE Systems and Iveco Defence Vehicles, leveraging over 75 years of BAE Systems’ experience in designing and building amphibious vehicles and Iveco’s production of over 30,000 multi-purpose armored vehicles.

This deployment is one of the key components of the USMC’s strategy to enhance its capabilities in the Pacific region, ensuring that it remains ready to respond to emerging threats and support joint operations with allied forces.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Chinese-made armored vehicle fails during Bolivian coup attempt

Dylan Malyasov -
A recent coup attempt in Bolivia highlighted the use of Chinese-made military equipment, specifically the PRC Tiger 4x4 armored vehicle. The incident brought attention to...

Taiwan develops new armored combat vehicle

Army

Russia uses barges to shield Crimean bridge from drones

Maritime Security

Italian army orders 28 Centauro II combat vehicle

Army

French military to receive new NH90 Standard 2 helicopters

Aviation

Sweden orders third GlobalEye radar plane from Saab

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.