Friday, June 17, 2022
type here...

New aircraft carrier launches in China

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Chinese Navy’s Type-033 aircraft carrier, named Fujian, was launched on June 17 at Shanghai’s Jiangnan Shipyard.

The Fujian is the largest and most capable aircraft carrier in the Chinese Navy’s fleet to date.

The Type 003 aircraft carrier is a second-generation Chinese aircraft carrier under outfitting for the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of China.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to the Naval News, the Type-003 is comparable in size to the U.S. Navy’s Nimitz and Ford classes. And it’s design is similar in many ways. At the same time, it is an evolution of the first two Chinese Navy (PLAN) carriers.  These were built on Soviet technology.

The new aircraft carrier is expected to use integrated electric propulsion (IEP) and electromagnetic catapults, whereas preceding Chinese carriers were conventionally powered and launched aircraft with ski jumps.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine