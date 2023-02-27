Netherlands cleared to buy 20 HIMARS launchers

The U.S. government has approved the sale of 20 new M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers to the Netherlands, according to the Pentagon’s top arms broker.

The U.S. military’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced thatU.S. State Department’s approval of the possible sale of up to 20 M142 launchers along with missiles, worth up to $670 million.

The package included support and communications equipment, and M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System alternative warhead missile pods with the insensitive munitions propulsion system.

“The proposed sale will improve the Netherlands’ military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies,” DSCA said in its announcement.

The HIMARS system is a self-propelled artillery piece with a rocket pod on the back that shoots rockets and missiles. It is efficiently utilized, allowing for rapid operations.

HIMARS is a wheeled missile launcher system designed for rapid deployment, capable of launching multiple guided artillery strikes on long-range targets. This missile system can carry one pod of six guided rockets or one pod of a more giant extended-range missile. HIMARS can roll onto an aircraft, roll off of an aircraft, and fire within two minutes of landing. The rockets can fire up to 70 km. (approx. 45 miles) while the guided missile can fire up to 270 km. (approx. 170 miles).