Netherlands acquires new mortar systems

The Dutch Ministry of Defense has announced the acquisition of 120mm mortar systems based on the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle, provided by the Swedish manufacturer BAE Hägglunds.

The Ministry said in a release that the first systems are expected by 2028.

The 120mm mortars will replace the currently used 81mm mortars, offering a longer range (7-12 kilometers compared to 6 kilometers) and higher rate of fire. These new systems will be integrated with modern command, control, communications, and intelligence (C4I) technologies to improve accuracy, including GPS-guided munitions.

Unlike the older mortars transported in smaller Fennek reconnaissance vehicles and requiring manual setup, the new 120mm systems will be mounted on the robust CV90 chassis. This configuration provides better protection for soldiers due to enhanced armor and eliminates the need for dismounting to operate the weapons. Additionally, the CV90 offers more space for personnel, ammunition, and equipment.

The majority of the Dutch Army’s CV90s are currently undergoing a midlife upgrade (MLU) to extend their operational life. Approximately 15 CV90s from the logistical reserve, not originally scheduled for MLU, will be upgraded with new turrets housing the dual-barrel mortar system and brought up to MLU standards by 2028.

This development is part of a broader initiative to bolster the Dutch Army’s fire support capabilities, ensuring operational effectiveness in modern combat scenarios. The Netherlands joins Sweden, another NATO country, in adopting the CV90 120mm system.