Thursday, June 13, 2024
type here...

Netherlands acquires new mortar systems

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo courtesy of Swedish Armed Forces

The Dutch Ministry of Defense has announced the acquisition of 120mm mortar systems based on the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle, provided by the Swedish manufacturer BAE Hägglunds.

The Ministry said in a release that the first systems are expected by 2028.

The 120mm mortars will replace the currently used 81mm mortars, offering a longer range (7-12 kilometers compared to 6 kilometers) and higher rate of fire. These new systems will be integrated with modern command, control, communications, and intelligence (C4I) technologies to improve accuracy, including GPS-guided munitions.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Unlike the older mortars transported in smaller Fennek reconnaissance vehicles and requiring manual setup, the new 120mm systems will be mounted on the robust CV90 chassis. This configuration provides better protection for soldiers due to enhanced armor and eliminates the need for dismounting to operate the weapons. Additionally, the CV90 offers more space for personnel, ammunition, and equipment.

The majority of the Dutch Army’s CV90s are currently undergoing a midlife upgrade (MLU) to extend their operational life. Approximately 15 CV90s from the logistical reserve, not originally scheduled for MLU, will be upgraded with new turrets housing the dual-barrel mortar system and brought up to MLU standards by 2028.

This development is part of a broader initiative to bolster the Dutch Army’s fire support capabilities, ensuring operational effectiveness in modern combat scenarios. The Netherlands joins Sweden, another NATO country, in adopting the CV90 120mm system.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine unveils new mystery suicide drone

Dylan Malyasov -
In a recent promotional video, Ukraine showcased a new type of one-way attack drone, better known as a suicide drone. This unveiling took place during...

China uses Electronic Warfare vehicles during entrance exam

Army

Ukraine creates world’s first drone forces

News

KNDS to unveil next-gen main battle tank at Eurosatory 2024

Army

Anduril invests $75 million in Mississippi rocket motor facility

Aviation

Ukraine hits Russian air defenses in night strike

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.