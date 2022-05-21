NATO deploys Patriot system to Slovakia amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The Dutch-German Patriot detachment deployed to Sliač Air Base, Slovakia, has undergone training drills to integrate with NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defence Command and Control System.

“The war in Ukraine has shown that all NATO countries, in particular the countries on NATO’s eastern flank, need to be able to protect their airspace,” the news release says.

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has changed the face of European security and underlined the need for combat-ready forces to be able to deploy at speed across NATO territory.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Different NATO Allies are bringing their respective expertise to reinforce the Alliance’s deterrence and defense posture. A Dutch-German Air and Missile Defence Task Force deployed Patriot surface-to-air missile systems near Sliač Air Base, Slovakia in April to reinforce defense capabilities on NATO’s eastern flank.

The Patriot systems will contribute to the NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defence System (NATINAMDS), a network of interconnected sensors, command and control assets, and weapons. These ground-based defensive systems will strengthen NATO’s ability to protect NATO territory against any air and missile threat and attack.

The system enables NATO to provide continuous vigilance across NATO airspace.