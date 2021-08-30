Mysterious light tank spotted in Serbia

A prototype of a light tank was spotted with the new large-caliber direct-fire turret in Serbia.

The picture first began to circulate on social media on August. 29, 2021, but it is unclear when or where exactly it was taken.

It is assumed that the prototype of the new tank was photographed outside the Serbian company DLS Special Systems’ facility.

The new light tank is a self-propelled assault gun based on the 122-mm 2S1 self-propelled howitzer (MT-LB) chassis. The turret was not identified but DLS is known to have developed a similar 105mm weapon system for a large-caliber fire-support variant of Calidus’s Wahash 8×8 protected mobility vehicle.

Some sources reported that the turret on the prototype including an upgraded Soviet MT-12 anti-tank gun, a gunner’s sight to the right of the main gun, and a weapon system on the roof, which may double as the commander’s sight.

The new vehicle is designed to engage armored vehicles, fortification, bunkers and other targets.

It is also known that a new combat vehicle is being developed for unnamed customers from Asia (presumably Myanmar and Bangladesh).