Mossad launches strikes from Iranian soil

Israel has released new footage revealing that Israeli intelligence agency Mossad operatives operating inside Iran used kamikaze drones to destroy key elements of Tehran’s air defense network.

According to Israeli officials, the action formed part of a broader campaign designed to neutralize Iranian air defense capabilities.

Explosive drones launched from inside Iranian territory struck surface-to-air missile systems and radar installations. This tactic drew parallels to Ukrainian drone operations such as “Pavutyna,” which targeted Russian strategic bombers on their own airfields.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Part of Iran’s air defense systems, including radar arrays and launch platforms, were destroyed by strike drones deployed from within Iran.

Real-life Mission Impossible. Video of Mossad operatives inside Iran, neutralizing air defense systems during Israel’s strike. pic.twitter.com/vY7PTr99sb — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 13, 2025

As regional tensions remain elevated, Israeli forces remain on alert for possible retaliatory attacks by Iran or its regional proxies. The IDF has indicated that surveillance operations are ongoing and that further action may follow if new threats emerge.