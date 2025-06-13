type here...

Mossad launches strikes from Iranian soil

By Dylan Malyasov
Israel has released new footage revealing that Israeli intelligence agency Mossad operatives operating inside Iran used kamikaze drones to destroy key elements of Tehran’s air defense network.

According to Israeli officials, the action formed part of a broader campaign designed to neutralize Iranian air defense capabilities.

Explosive drones launched from inside Iranian territory struck surface-to-air missile systems and radar installations. This tactic drew parallels to Ukrainian drone operations such as “Pavutyna,” which targeted Russian strategic bombers on their own airfields.

Part of Iran’s air defense systems, including radar arrays and launch platforms, were destroyed by strike drones deployed from within Iran.

As regional tensions remain elevated, Israeli forces remain on alert for possible retaliatory attacks by Iran or its regional proxies. The IDF has indicated that surveillance operations are ongoing and that further action may follow if new threats emerge.

