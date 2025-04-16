Morocco to receive 600 US-made Stinger missiles

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Kingdom of Morocco involving up to 600 FIM-92K Stinger Block I air defense missiles, with a total estimated cost of $825 million.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) delivered the required congressional notification on Tuesday.

According to DSCA, the proposed deal includes not only the shoulder-fired missiles but also associated engineering, logistics, and technical support from both the U.S. government and private contractors. The package aims to strengthen Morocco’s short-range air defense capabilities and improve its interoperability with American and allied forces.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO ally,” the DSCA said in a statement, emphasizing Morocco’s ongoing role in maintaining political stability and economic progress in North Africa.

The FIM-92K Stinger Block I is a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS) with proven effectiveness against low-flying aircraft and drones. Widely used by U.S. and allied forces, it is designed to provide mobile, short-range air defense in high-threat environments.

Morocco plans to use the systems to modernize its armed forces and bolster its ground-based air defense units.

“This sale will improve Morocco’s capability to meet current and future threats,” the DSCA stated. “Morocco will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

The primary contractors will be RTX Corporation, headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, and Lockheed Martin, based in Syracuse, New York. No offset agreements have been disclosed at this time, though any such arrangements would be determined during future negotiations between Morocco and the manufacturers.

The agency confirmed that no U.S. personnel would be required to deploy to Morocco as part of the sale, and that the transaction would not impact U.S. defense readiness.