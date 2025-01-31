Moog to overhaul B-2 flight control systems by 2027

The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded Moog Military Aircraft LLC, based in Elma, New York, a $13,012,605 contract for the remanufacturing of B-2 bomber flight control actuators.

The contract, announced on January 30, was a sole-source acquisition, and work is expected to be completed by November 27, 2027.

The Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is overseeing the contract, with Fiscal Year 2025 working capital funds being allocated at the time of the award.

Flight control actuators are vital components in the operation of the B-2 Spirit, the U.S. Air Force’s long-range stealth bomber. These actuators control the aircraft’s flight surfaces, enabling precise maneuverability and stability during missions. Moog’s involvement in remanufacturing these components ensures continued reliability and performance of the bomber fleet.

The B-2, which first entered service in 1997, remains a cornerstone of U.S. strategic deterrence, capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear payloads while evading enemy radar detection. With the B-21 Raider set to replace the aging B-2 fleet in the future, sustaining current aircraft remains a priority for the U.S. Air Force.

Moog has been a key supplier of flight control systems for military aircraft since the 1950s. The company has played a role in developing systems for the B-2 bomber, the F-16 fighter, and the F-35 stealth fighter program. In addition to manned aircraft, Moog provides components and control systems for military drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

With decades of expertise in precision motion control technology, Moog continues to be a crucial defense contractor supporting the U.S. Air Force’s most advanced platforms.