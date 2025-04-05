Metal Shark unveils new combat-ready unmanned boat

Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark will debut its new 21-foot High Speed Maneuverable Unmanned Surface Vessel (HSMUSV) at next week’s Sea-Air-Space military symposium in National Harbor, Maryland.

Live on-water demonstrations of the armed autonomous craft are scheduled to run April 7–9.

The HSMUSV, purpose-built for unmanned, human-in-the-loop operation, is designed to provide a fast, modular, and low-cost unmanned surface vessel (USV) option for U.S. military and allied forces. It builds on Metal Shark’s proven Relentless-class hull platform, the same design used in more than 400 High Speed Maneuvering Surface Targets (HSMSTs) delivered to the U.S. Navy.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“We’ve delivered the manned HSMST to the Navy at the pace of up to three units per week,” said Chris Allard, CEO of Metal Shark. “Based on current capacity with this active production line, we can deliver the HSMUSV at the rate of one unit per day.”

Each vessel will cost under $500,000 depending on configuration, Allard added.

Unlike retrofit conversions that adapt existing vessels, the HSMUSV is factory-equipped with proprietary control software and hardware developed by the company’s SharkTech division. The system supports both line-of-sight and beyond-line-of-sight command-and-control via HF radio and Starlink satellite, respectively. Operators can manage the vessel using either a fixed control station or a portable helm unit.

“Providing an end-to-end hardware and software solution allows the interface with other autonomy packages to be limited to computer code loading and configuration,” said Allard. He also noted that the platform remains brand-agnostic, meaning it can accommodate third-party autonomy packages if needed.

Each HSMUSV includes forward and aft payload bays capable of carrying small drones, munitions, surveillance systems, or explosive charges. At Sea-Air-Space, the demonstration craft will feature AeroVironment’s Switchblade 300 loitering munition, which offers a 30-kilometer range and a top speed of 100 miles per hour.

Powered by either diesel or gasoline propulsion, the HSMUSV boasts a top speed near 40 knots and a range exceeding 500 nautical miles at cruising speed. It can also loiter at low speed for up to ten days.

Metal Shark says the HSMUSV is part of a broader unmanned portfolio that includes micro USVs, amphibious systems, and larger vessels up to 115 feet in length. Both the new HSMUSV and its optionally manned sibling, the HSMST, will be on display at the company’s in-water slip (D3) and booth 2043 at the convention center.