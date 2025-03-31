Mayman VTOL drone shows full autonomy in field test

Mayman Aerospace has completed successful test flights of its RAZOR P100 Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial system, the company announced Monday.

Conducted at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, the flight program validated 18 months of engineering and development and confirmed the full autonomy of the P100 during complex maneuvers.

The aircraft, developed by Mayman Aerospace as part of its RAZOR family of autonomous VTOL systems, flew untethered for the first time during the tests. According to the company, the P100 was operated without human intervention and demonstrated its capacity to adjust to real-time mission and environmental conditions through Mayman’s proprietary flight control software, SKYFIELD.

SKYFIELD is an AI-driven autonomous system designed to allow multiple aircraft to operate in swarms, navigate complex terrain, and make critical decisions without external input. In a statement, the company said SKYFIELD would eventually evolve into a mission management tool integrated with Battle Management Systems and capable of operating in GPS-denied and contested electronic warfare environments.

“These flights represent the culmination of extraordinary engineering expertise and relentless dedication from our team,” said David Mayman, Founder and CEO of Mayman Aerospace. “What we’ve accomplished positions us at the vanguard of autonomous VTOL flight technology. There is simply nothing comparable to the RAZOR family of aircraft available in today’s market.”

In parallel with the P100 testing, Mayman Aerospace also completed an extended-range flight of the RAZOR TBX. That aircraft carried a 50-pound payload in a fully autonomous beyond-visual-line-of-sight operation—its 26th flight to date. The TBX, which has served as a testbed throughout the development cycle, continues to inform enhancements to the broader RAZOR platform.

Company Chief of Staff Daniel Fox emphasized the operational relevance of the test results, saying, “The warfighter has been waiting for a solution that combines the versatility, autonomy, and reliability that RAZOR delivers.”

Dr. Manu Sharma, Chief Engineer at Mayman Aerospace, added, “Our team has overcome technical challenges to develop flight control systems that enable unprecedented levels of autonomy and precision. These achievements are setting the foundation for SKYFIELD, which will push the boundaries even further.”

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand the operational range of both platforms, improve payload capacity, and further develop the SKYFIELD system throughout 2025.