type here...

Mayman VTOL drone shows full autonomy in field test

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Mayman Aerospace pic
Mayman Aerospace has completed successful test flights of its RAZOR P100 Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial system, the company announced Monday.

Conducted at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, the flight program validated 18 months of engineering and development and confirmed the full autonomy of the P100 during complex maneuvers.

The aircraft, developed by Mayman Aerospace as part of its RAZOR family of autonomous VTOL systems, flew untethered for the first time during the tests. According to the company, the P100 was operated without human intervention and demonstrated its capacity to adjust to real-time mission and environmental conditions through Mayman’s proprietary flight control software, SKYFIELD.

SKYFIELD is an AI-driven autonomous system designed to allow multiple aircraft to operate in swarms, navigate complex terrain, and make critical decisions without external input. In a statement, the company said SKYFIELD would eventually evolve into a mission management tool integrated with Battle Management Systems and capable of operating in GPS-denied and contested electronic warfare environments.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -
Mayman Aerospace pic

“These flights represent the culmination of extraordinary engineering expertise and relentless dedication from our team,” said David Mayman, Founder and CEO of Mayman Aerospace. “What we’ve accomplished positions us at the vanguard of autonomous VTOL flight technology. There is simply nothing comparable to the RAZOR family of aircraft available in today’s market.”

In parallel with the P100 testing, Mayman Aerospace also completed an extended-range flight of the RAZOR TBX. That aircraft carried a 50-pound payload in a fully autonomous beyond-visual-line-of-sight operation—its 26th flight to date. The TBX, which has served as a testbed throughout the development cycle, continues to inform enhancements to the broader RAZOR platform.

Company Chief of Staff Daniel Fox emphasized the operational relevance of the test results, saying, “The warfighter has been waiting for a solution that combines the versatility, autonomy, and reliability that RAZOR delivers.”

Dr. Manu Sharma, Chief Engineer at Mayman Aerospace, added, “Our team has overcome technical challenges to develop flight control systems that enable unprecedented levels of autonomy and precision. These achievements are setting the foundation for SKYFIELD, which will push the boundaries even further.”

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand the operational range of both platforms, improve payload capacity, and further develop the SKYFIELD system throughout 2025.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Chinese bomber spotted carrying KD-21 ballistic missiles

Dylan Malyasov -
New imagery from a Chinese military exercise has revealed what appears to be the first confirmed sighting of a KD-21 air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM)...

Russia launches Shahed drone with wooden warhead

Aviation

US-made Flyer 72 tactical vehicle spotted In Ukraine

Army

US Marines launch first attack drone unit

Maritime Security

Mayman VTOL drone shows full autonomy in field test

Aviation

India signs mega deal for new attack helicopters

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.