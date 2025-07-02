type here...

MARS 3 launches naval missile for first time

By Dylan Malyasov
screengrab from video posted to social media

KNDS Deutschland, Elbit Systems, and Kongsberg have successfully conducted the first-ever live-fire test of the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) from the MARS 3 rocket artillery system.

According to the companies involved, the test confirms that the MARS 3 system is capable of deploying the long-range NSM, a sea-skimming anti-ship missile developed by Kongsberg and widely used by NATO naval forces.

The trial was conducted as part of ongoing efforts to expand the operational flexibility of MARS 3 beyond traditional land-attack roles.

The integration of the NSM provides the platform with the ability to engage naval targets at long range, transforming the ground-based launcher into a versatile coastal defense and anti-ship system.

The MARS 3 system—an upgraded version of the MARS II and part of the MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) family—is designed to operate across domains, including land and maritime strike scenarios. The successful firing of the NSM from this platform marks a key step in adapting existing artillery systems for complex modern battlefields where joint force interoperability is critical.

Kongsberg’s Naval Strike Missile, known for its passive imaging infrared seeker and low-observable flight profile, is already fielded by several NATO member states. It is capable of engaging both sea and land targets with high precision. By launching the missile from the MARS 3, the system now extends its reach into littoral and naval domains without requiring dedicated maritime launchers.

The three companies emphasized that the successful test was not only a technical achievement but also a demonstration of industrial cooperation across borders.

