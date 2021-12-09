Malian army receives newest Chinese mine-resistant vehicles

The Malian Army received its first 6×6 mine-resistant armored vehicles at a handover ceremony at the garrison base of Kati.

According to local media, the Malian military received a batch of the newest VN2C mine-resistant armored vehicle developed by the Chinese defense conglomerate China North Industries Group Corporation — also known as Norinco.

The VN2C is the next generation of the Chinese-made armoured personnel carrier.

The recently delivered VN2C is fitted with a one-person turret armed with a 12.7 mm machine gun (MG) and a 7.62 mm co-axial MG provided with 500 rds and 1,000 rds of ammunition respectively.

According to Janes, the VN2C has a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 19 tonnes and is powered by a diesel engine developing 402 hp (300 kW), which provides a power-to-weight ratio of 21.15 hp/tonne.

The diesel powerpack is located to the rear of the driver’s and commander’s position at the front of the hull and includes the transmission and cooling system. According to NORINCO, the powerpack can be rapidly removed as a complete unit.

Maximum road speed is being quoted as 100 km/h with acceleration from 0 to 32 km/h in 13 seconds and an operating range of up to 800 km.