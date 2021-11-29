LUCH successfully demos guided missile weapon on M113 platform

The Kyiv-based state design bureau LUCH has successfully tested its guided missile from M113 tracked armored personnel carrier, as part of the weapon’s demonstrations for a potential unnamed Asian customer.

The demo took place on the army’s proving ground in South Asia.

According to the company’s official, the live-fire test was carried out from the M113 platform at a 15-degree roll angle.

The official wouldn’t be drawn on an exact date and country but noted that all targets were successfully destroyed and the potential client was delighted with the accuracy of Ukraine-made missiles.

The LUCH is a leading Ukrainian defense company that develops and manufactures missile systems for various purposes.

This summer, Pakistani General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Ukraine and witnessed field tests of various combat vehicles and systems, including modern Ukrainian missile systems developed by the LUCH.

Ukrainian anti-tank missile show phenomenal accuracy during demo pic.twitter.com/Qn1XL8qWlq — Dylan Malyasov (@DylanMalyasov) June 10, 2021

Furthermore, the Chief of Army Staff had indicated strong interest in the test performance of the Skif anti-tank system (an export modification of the Stugna missile system).

“Pakistan is keen to enhance defense cooperation with Ukraine on the basis of Transfer of Technology and Joint Ventures in future as both sides can benefit from each other’s experience,” said Spokesperson Pakistan Armed Forces.