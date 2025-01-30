Lockheed Martin delivers 900th THAAD interceptor

Lockheed Martin has delivered the 900th Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor to the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), reinforcing its role in U.S. missile defense capabilities.

The THAAD Weapon System is designed to counter short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missile threats and remains the only U.S. system capable of intercepting targets both inside and outside the atmosphere.

“This milestone comes at a time when global events have highlighted THAAD’s strategic importance in deterring and countering evolving threats,” said Dan Nimblett, vice president of Upper Tier Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Lockheed Martin. “THAAD is crucial to protecting our nation and allies against a range of ballistic missile threats and Lockheed Martin will continue to work with our industry and government partners to deliver its proven capability.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

THAAD has maintained a 100% flight test intercept record, solidifying its reputation as a combat-proven system. It has been successfully integrated with the PAC-3 MSE interceptor, a key step in strengthening a layered missile defense architecture. This interoperability is critical in addressing today’s evolving security threats.

Lockheed Martin has emphasized that THAAD’s performance and reliability continue to drive demand worldwide. The system’s ability to operate within an integrated air and missile defense network makes it a key asset for U.S. national security and allied defense efforts.

The delivery milestone comes as Reuters reported in December 2024 that a U.S. THAAD system was used for the first time in Israel to intercept an incoming projectile. The system, deployed in Israel by the Biden administration in October, was activated against a missile launched from Yemen. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that an analysis would determine whether the interception was successful.