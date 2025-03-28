type here...

Lockheed Martin breaks PAC-3 missile output record

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
File photo by Darrell Ames

Lockheed Martin has announced a production milestone for its Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) program, delivering over 500 interceptors in 2024—a record annual output for the U.S. defense contractor.

In a statement released by the company, Lockheed Martin said the PAC-3 MSE achieved a more than 30 percent production increase from 2023. According to the company, the interceptor plays a vital role in 21st-century security by defending against tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, hypersonic threats, and aircraft.

“This has been a record year for PAC-3 MSE,” said Paul Taliaferro, director of PAC-3 Production. “We’re committed to continuing our ramp up and delivering in excess of our stated capacity for the next several years to ensure our partners can defend against evolving threats.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The PAC-3 MSE interceptor, manufactured at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Camden, Arkansas, continues to see increased demand. A further 20 percent increase in production is already planned for 2025. To meet that target, the company said it has invested in new tooling, testing infrastructure, and digital transformation tools across its internal manufacturing operations.

“Demand for PAC-3 MSE just keeps growing,” said Brian Kubik, vice president of PAC-3 Programs. “To meet the demand, we started investing more than a year before the recent contract award to position our factories and workforce to support a higher production capacity.”

Source: Lockheed Martin

In addition to scaling up production internally, Lockheed Martin is working with key suppliers to ensure the stability of the broader supply chain. Kubik noted that close collaboration with the U.S. Army has also been critical to synchronizing production targets with operational needs.

The PAC-3 MSE is one of the most advanced air defense systems currently fielded, and it continues to be a cornerstone of U.S. and allied missile defense networks.

Lockheed Martin said its efforts to increase production are part of a broader strategy to maintain readiness and ensure that partners can respond to rapidly evolving global threats.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia launches Shahed drone with wooden warhead

Dylan Malyasov -
A recently downed Russian Shahed kamikaze drone in Ukraine was found equipped with a wooden block in place of a warhead, raising questions about...

India signs mega deal for new attack helicopters

Aviation

US Marines launch first attack drone unit

Maritime Security

US-made Flyer 72 tactical vehicle spotted In Ukraine

Army

Russia receives new batch of Su-35S fighters

Aviation

Swedish startup develops low-cost interceptor for drone defense

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.