Lockheed Martin breaks PAC-3 missile output record

Lockheed Martin has announced a production milestone for its Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) program, delivering over 500 interceptors in 2024—a record annual output for the U.S. defense contractor.

In a statement released by the company, Lockheed Martin said the PAC-3 MSE achieved a more than 30 percent production increase from 2023. According to the company, the interceptor plays a vital role in 21st-century security by defending against tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, hypersonic threats, and aircraft.

“This has been a record year for PAC-3 MSE,” said Paul Taliaferro, director of PAC-3 Production. “We’re committed to continuing our ramp up and delivering in excess of our stated capacity for the next several years to ensure our partners can defend against evolving threats.”

The PAC-3 MSE interceptor, manufactured at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Camden, Arkansas, continues to see increased demand. A further 20 percent increase in production is already planned for 2025. To meet that target, the company said it has invested in new tooling, testing infrastructure, and digital transformation tools across its internal manufacturing operations.

“Demand for PAC-3 MSE just keeps growing,” said Brian Kubik, vice president of PAC-3 Programs. “To meet the demand, we started investing more than a year before the recent contract award to position our factories and workforce to support a higher production capacity.”

In addition to scaling up production internally, Lockheed Martin is working with key suppliers to ensure the stability of the broader supply chain. Kubik noted that close collaboration with the U.S. Army has also been critical to synchronizing production targets with operational needs.

The PAC-3 MSE is one of the most advanced air defense systems currently fielded, and it continues to be a cornerstone of U.S. and allied missile defense networks.

Lockheed Martin said its efforts to increase production are part of a broader strategy to maintain readiness and ensure that partners can respond to rapidly evolving global threats.