L3Harris delivers 10,000th game-changing gear to US Army

Florida-based defense contractor L3Harris announced that it delivered its 10,000th Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular to the U.S. Army and received a new production order for additional ENVG-Bs.

According to a press release from L3Harris, the recent delivery of nearly 600 ENVG-Bs to the Army’s Security Force Assistance Brigade closed out the Army’s initial 10,000 unit order, marking a major milestone in the company’s four-year-old ENVG-B program. The Security Force Assistance Brigade will be the ninth Army brigade to field L3Harris’ night vision system.

“In 2018, the U.S. Army selected L3Harris to develop and deliver a next-generation night vision goggle capability that would help protect and improve soldiers’ situational awareness and mobility,” said Lynn Bollengier, President, Integrated Vision Solutions, L3Harris. “Less than four years later, we have delivered 10,000 ENVG-Bs, a number that continues to climb as customer demand builds for this game-changing technology that enables soldiers to command the night.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The combat-proven ENVG-B gives soldiers the ability to identify, assess, and engage a target with greater accuracy and speed than any other night vision system currently in the field. Using advanced fusion technology and augmented reality capabilities, the ENVG-B provides soldiers critical situational awareness during low-light and night operations keeping them safe and mission effective.

A key component in a complete system that interfaces with the Army’s Family of Weapon Sights – Individual, ENVG-B offers seamless interoperability and data sharing from goggle to sight. This combination of advanced sensing and situational awareness provides the warfighter with a tactical advantage when conducting low-light and night missions.

The ENVG-B system includes a wireless connection to soldiers’ rifle-mounted thermal weapon site and augmented reality overlay, enabling rapid target acquisition and improved situational awareness in various battlefield conditions.

The ENVG-B provides additional real-time battlespace intelligence for close-combat soldiers when connected with Falcon® IV tactical radios via the Intra-Soldier wireless network, bringing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance video directly to the goggle provides to speed target identification and provide an immersive battlespace perspective.