Kremlin claims Russian troops prepare for its May 9th ‘military parade’

By Daisuke Sato
Rehearsal of the Victory Parade in Yekaterinburg. Photo by Alexey Kolchin

Russia is planning to celebrate the 77th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, said Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“We will celebrate it the way we always do it. This is the holiest holiday in our country. It has been and will remain the holiest holiday for all Russians,” Peskov said.

The Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow in 2022 will begin on May 9 at 10:00 (Moscow time).

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on its website stated that the upcoming rehearsals of the Victory Parade in Moscow will be held on Red Square on the night of April 29 and May 4, and the dress rehearsal will take place on the morning of May 7. Also added that the event to go using around 12,500 people, over 190 units of “modern” vehicles, as well as 76 aircraft and helicopters.

Victory Day in Russia is a national holiday, closing most public offices, schools and businesses.

Apparently, Moscow will hold a parade regardless of its goals to take control of the Donbas and other regions in eastern Ukraine.

