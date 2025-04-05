Kraken accelerates naval drone production

Kraken Technology Group announced that its AREA 1 manufacturing facility is fully operational and currently producing over 500 advanced uncrewed maritime systems annually, with additional production lines scheduled to come online in 2025.

In a statement released by the company, Kraken emphasized the scalability and readiness of its offerings, noting, “No smoke, no mirrors, only high-performance, low-cost, production ready capabilities at scale — today.”

Kraken’s key platforms include the K3SCOUT — a low-cost, low-signature autonomous uncrewed surface vessel (USV) — and the K4 MANTA, a hybrid surface-subsurface vehicle (USSV) that merges surface speed with sub-surface access for covert missions.

These systems are designed to support a range of operations across commercial, humanitarian, and military domains.

The K3SCOUT has been developed for high agility, minimal detection, and operational flexibility in complex environments. The platform is tailored for tasks such as perimeter defense, maritime surveillance, and logistics support. According to Kraken, its compact profile and quiet propulsion system make it particularly suited for operations in contested littoral zones.

The more advanced K4 MANTA brings an entirely new dimension to naval unmanned operations. The vehicle integrates surface and limited submerged capabilities, allowing operators to conduct a mix of ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance), precision strike, and special mission profiles. Kraken has described the MANTA as a “foiling uncrewed surface-subsurface vehicle,” pointing to its ability to operate quickly above the waterline while transitioning to lower-visibility subsurface maneuvering.

The increased production capacity comes at a time of growing global interest in unmanned maritime systems.

The company has not disclosed specific customers or deployment details but hinted at commercial and defense contracts currently underway.