KMW unveils tracked version of its Boxer fighting vehicle

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) unveiled a new tracked version of its Boxer modular armored vehicle at the Eurosatory 2022 defense exhibition in Paris.

The tracked Boxer weights 45 t. It is significantly heavier than its wheeled predecessor. As even the fully up-weighted wheeled version weighs 38.5 t. in maximal configuration.

The Boxer’s precedent-setting modular concept permits a wide variety of mission-specific configurations.

The drive module contains the tracked chassis and the engine. It is also known as the platform or the drive-line module.

The mission module contains the mission-specific elements, such as weapons, equipment or crew. It is a key (and unique) feature of Boxer. Mission modules are interchangeable pod-like units that are fitted to drive modules to form a complete mission variant vehicle. Mission modules are attached by four points and can be swapped within an hour under field conditions.

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) has showcased a new tracked Boxer version in a fire support vehicle configuration with a 120mm RCT120 remote turret at Eurosatory.

CORRECTION: Story corrected to note that Krauss-Maffei Wegmann unveiled a new tracked version of its Boxer modular armored vehicle, not Rheinmetall.