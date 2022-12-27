Kazakhstan gets first batch of new Alan-2 armored vehicles

Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering has delivered the first batch of its new protected multirole vehicles to Kazakhstan security forces.

As noted by the company, Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering, in accordance with the concluded agreements, supplies Alan 2 armored vehicles with a wheel arrangement of 4×4 and Barys six-wheel-drive armored vehicles to customers of the Republic of Kazakhstan (not the Ministry of Defense).

The Alan-2 is a new armored, bulletproof transporter built to offer high performance and payload capacities for challenging missions, according to the Kazakh armored vehicle maker.

The new vehicle is a 4×4 carrier for troops featuring bulletproof glass and an armor-plated body. It is designed to serve as a versatile, highly protected, maneuverable and affordable solution for a variety of missions, including military, special operations, peacekeeping, law enforcement and security, homeland defense and disaster aid.

“The Alan-2 best vehicle in its class,” said the head of the Supervisory Board of Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering (KPE) Aibek Baryssov.

The Barys 6×6 is a mine-protected, high-mobility armoured fighting vehicle designed to provide unrivalled protection against landmines, improvised explosive devices, side blasts. It is Kazah’s version of Mbombe armored car from South African company Paramount.

KPE is one of the largest companies in Central Asia producing advanced armored wheeled vehicles, including Arlan 4×4 mine-protected armored vehicle and Barys 8×8 armored personnel carrier.