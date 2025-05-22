Kazakhstan begins building artillery ammo plant

Kazakhstan has launched the construction phase of a new industrial facility for the production of artillery ammunition in cooperation with a partner from Singapore.

The upcoming plant will manufacture 122mm, 152mm, and 155mm caliber artillery shells and is intended to support both domestic defense requirements and potential exports. The facility is being established on a designated industrial site within one of Kazakhstan’s national industrial parks, though the exact location has not been publicly disclosed.

Early geological survey work has already begun, marking the initial phase of development. These surveys are being conducted to assess the condition and suitability of the selected area for construction and to prepare the site for large-scale industrial operations.

Representatives from the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, the local defense industry and the Singaporean partner company have already conducted an on-site inspection of the future plant location. Both parties are said to be involved in the coordination of planning, with an emphasis on establishing a production line capable of meeting modern standards for artillery ammunition.

The project reflects Kazakhstan’s broader efforts to expand its domestic defense manufacturing base and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, particularly in the context of growing regional instability and shifting global supply chains.

The inclusion of 155mm shell production suggests an intent to align with NATO-standard calibers, alongside Soviet-era 122mm and 152mm munitions still widely used across Central Asia.