Johns Hopkins University receives new nuclear weapons research contract

Johns Hopkins University has received a potential ten-year, $530 million contract to provide research and development services in support of the two U.S. Air Force’s intercontinental ballistic missile systems.

“Johns Hopkins University, Laurel, Maryland, has been awarded a $530,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-type contract for research and development services in support of the nuclear enterprise,” U.S. Department of Defense said in a contract announcement.

The work, with support being available until July 15, 2031, will be performed in Laurel, Maryland.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The award, announced by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on 12 July, also covers the first task order for research and development services for $23,717,889 to support the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) weapon system.

The U.S. Air Force’s GBSD is the weapon system replacement for the aging LGM-30 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system (ICBM). GBSD represents the modernization of the ground-based leg of the nuclear triad.

Currently, the Air Force is focused on developing and delivering an integrated weapon system that will meet the combatant commander’s current requirements, while having the adaptability to affordably address changing technology and emerging threats through 2075.