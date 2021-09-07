Japanese submarine hunter slides off runway at Gifu

A Kawasaki P-1 patrol aircraft of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force collapse at Air Self-Defense Force Gifu Airbase on September 7, 2021.

According to the Maritime Self-Defense Force, at around 4 pm on the 7th, at the Air Self-Defense Force Gifu Air Base in Kakamigahara City, Gifu Prefecture, the P-1 patrol aircraft slid off the runway and stopped in the grassland beside it.

Sources reported that this aircraft was under maintenance at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries factory adjacent to Gifu Air Base, and details are currently being confirmed.

According to the Scramble Magazine database, this P-1 was not yet delivered to one of the operational JMSDF units and was still being tested by Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI).

Also added that the 10 crew members of the patrol aircraft are not injured.

The P-1, the successor to the P-3C, is a Japanese patrol and anti-submarine aircraft developed and manufactured by Kawasaki Aerospace Company.

As noted by the company, newly-developed and manufactured domestically, including its airframe, engines, and patrol systems, the P-1 presents improved features compared to the P-3C: faster speed, longer range, and greater loading capacity made possible by the latest technologies. These features enable patrolling of the extensive seas around Japan for long hours.