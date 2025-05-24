Japan unveils laser cannon at DSEI

The Japan Ministry of Defense publicly displayed a vehicle-mounted high-power laser system at DSEI Japan 2025, offering a rare look at one of the country’s emerging directed-energy capabilities.

The demonstrator, officially titled the Vehicle-Mounted High-Power Laser System, is currently under development by the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) in coordination with the Ministry of Defense. The system is designed to offer high mobility, low cost per engagement, and enhanced responsiveness for defending against short-range aerial threats, particularly unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

Mounted on an 8×8 truck chassis, the prototype features a 10 kW laser turret, offering a compact and mobile platform capable of being rapidly deployed and repositioned.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Defense officials at DSEI described the system as a potential game-changer for layered air defense, with its ability to engage targets without relying on traditional kinetic interceptors.

According to ATLA, the system is expected to reduce operational costs significantly. “The cost per shot is minimal compared to conventional munitions,” one official noted during the exhibition. The laser demonstrator is being evaluated for future field applications as part of Japan’s broader effort to modernize its counter-drone and point-defense capabilities.

As unmanned aerial threats continue to evolve, Japan is prioritizing flexible, mobile systems that can intercept low, slow, and small (LSS) targets without generating extensive collateral damage.

This marks the first time the JGSDF’s high-power laser system has been shown to the public, signaling an intent to move from laboratory testing to operational experimentation. The platform remains under development, with officials stating that field testing will continue before any deployment decisions are made.