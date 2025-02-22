Italy reportedly sending B1 Centauros to Ukraine

Italian defense analyst has reported that multiple B1 Centauro wheeled tank destroyers are being sent to Ukraine.

While the exact number remains undisclosed, this development suggests a potential expansion of Western military aid to Kyiv.

“After having confirmed a few details, Im happy I can share this photo which shows one the many Italian B1 Centauro’s on it’s way to Ukraine,” he posted on X.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Italy currently operates a fleet of 259 B1 Centauro vehicles, after previously decommissioning 141 units that were transferred to Jordan.

The Centauro, developed by the Italian consortium Iveco-Oto Melara, is an 8×8 wheeled tank destroyer armed with a 105mm rifled gun. Designed for rapid deployment, it offers high mobility, making it suitable for reconnaissance and support roles in diverse battlefield conditions.

The possible transfer of the B1 Centauro to Ukraine aligns with continued European country efforts to provide Kyiv with armored capabilities as the war persists.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the Italian government regarding the reported transfer.