Italian Navy buys new amphibious combat vehicles

IDV, a brand of the Italian-based Iveco Group, has announced that it will be supplying 36 Amphibious Armoured Vehicles (VBA) personnel carriers to Italy’s Navy.

As noted by the company, IDV’s state-of-the-art amphibious vehicles will reinforce the fleet of San Marco Marina Brigade (BMSM) and will effectively increase the Sea Projection National Capability.

On December 22nd, the Directorate of Land Armaments signed a contract with IDV for the supply of 36 Amphibious Armoured Vehicles (VBA) to the Italian Navy. The contract comes as part of the program to renew and extend the vehicles’ fleet for National Defence, aimed at increasing the Sea Projection National Capability of the Italian Navy. The VBA is an 8×8 all-terrain vehicle, capable of being launched and recovered from an amphibious vessel in the open ocean and offering at the same time excellent mobility and high-level ballistic, anti-mine and anti-IED protection.

The 700HP FPT Cursor 16 engine, combined with an automatic 7-speed gearbox and an H-driveline, derived from the Centauro and the VBM Freccia, provides the VBA with a maximum on-road speed of 105 km/h, while the two rear-mounted hydraulic propellers guarantee the navigation beyond “Sea State 3” and a top speed of 6 knots. The platform is equipped with a HITROLE Light remote turret, supplied by Leonardo, with a 12.7mm caliber weapon and latest generation C4 systems.

The VBA for the Italian Navy is based on the SUPERAV 8×8, the amphibious vehicle platform used for the US Marine Corps’ ACV (Amphibious Combat Vehicle), which is provided in partnership with BAE Systems.