Tuesday, December 5, 2023
type here...

Israel utilizes SPICE smart bombs in Gaza

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

In a recent video circulating on social media, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) is depicted deploying the SPICE-2000 guided bombs during operations in Gaza.

The SPICE (Smart, Precise Impact, Cost-Effective) system, developed by Israeli defense company Rafael, represents a significant advancement in precision strike capabilities.

A successor to the Popeye air-to-surface missile, the SPICE system is a series of guidance kits designed to facilitate precision strikes in GPS-denied environments. The technology has found deployment not only within the Israeli Air Force but also in several other air forces globally.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

At the core of the SPICE system lies a sophisticated guidance package equipped with an inertial navigation system (INS) and GPS capabilities. This setup enables real-time image transmission, allowing for course adjustments en route to the target through the use of folding wings and multiple fins.

Rafael’s SPICE family comprises four distinct models: Spice 250, weighing 125 kilograms; Spice 1000, weighing 450 kilograms; Spice 2000, weighing 900 kilograms; and the recently introduced Spice 250 ER. Notably, the Spice 250 ER features an extended range of 150 kilometers, marking a significant enhancement in the system’s capabilities. The numerical nomenclature corresponds to the bomb’s weight in pounds.

The deployment of SPICE-2000 guided bombs in Gaza signifies the IAF’s continued reliance on precision weaponry in conflict zones. The system’s ability to offer precision-guided strikes in challenging environments underscores its significance in modern military operations, particularly in areas where GPS signals might be compromised.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.