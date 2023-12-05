Israel utilizes SPICE smart bombs in Gaza

In a recent video circulating on social media, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) is depicted deploying the SPICE-2000 guided bombs during operations in Gaza.

The SPICE (Smart, Precise Impact, Cost-Effective) system, developed by Israeli defense company Rafael, represents a significant advancement in precision strike capabilities.

A successor to the Popeye air-to-surface missile, the SPICE system is a series of guidance kits designed to facilitate precision strikes in GPS-denied environments. The technology has found deployment not only within the Israeli Air Force but also in several other air forces globally.

At the core of the SPICE system lies a sophisticated guidance package equipped with an inertial navigation system (INS) and GPS capabilities. This setup enables real-time image transmission, allowing for course adjustments en route to the target through the use of folding wings and multiple fins.

Another video documenting the use of the SPICE-2000 guided bomb by the Israeli Air Force in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/i4oIdrmtsC — Status-6 (Military & Conflict News) (@Archer83Able) December 4, 2023

Rafael’s SPICE family comprises four distinct models: Spice 250, weighing 125 kilograms; Spice 1000, weighing 450 kilograms; Spice 2000, weighing 900 kilograms; and the recently introduced Spice 250 ER. Notably, the Spice 250 ER features an extended range of 150 kilometers, marking a significant enhancement in the system’s capabilities. The numerical nomenclature corresponds to the bomb’s weight in pounds.

The deployment of SPICE-2000 guided bombs in Gaza signifies the IAF’s continued reliance on precision weaponry in conflict zones. The system’s ability to offer precision-guided strikes in challenging environments underscores its significance in modern military operations, particularly in areas where GPS signals might be compromised.