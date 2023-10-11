Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Israel uses heavy rocket launchers against Hamas targets at Gaza

By Dylan Malyasov
The Israel Defense Forces have reported that it used M270 multiple-launch rocket systems against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

For the first time since 2006, the Israeli Army has used heavy rocket launchers to target Hamas facilities.

“On Tuesday, the 334th Thunder Battalion of the 282nd Fire Brigade fired Menatetz [local name of M270 system] multiple rocket launchers at a Hamas military facility in the Gaza Strip for the first time since 2006,” the IDF said in a release on Wednesday.

The M270 Menatetz (“Shatterer”) is a highly reliable, combat-proven, highly mobile surface-to-surface rocket system. The heavy rocket launcher consists of an armored, self-propelled multiple-rocket launcher that can fire a variety of munitions.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said it struck naval targets in Gaza, which it claimed were used by Hamas militants to carry out attacks on the Israeli coastline.

The operation was carried out by IDF naval soldiers, the Israeli Air Force and the Israeli Artillery Corps, the IDF said in a statement.

The targets included docks, which were hit using artillery fire from missile boats, IDF helicopters and ground artillery batteries, it added.

In addition, Israeli naval forces killed a Hamas diver who attempted to infiltrate into Israel from the Gaza shores earlier Wednesday, the IDF said.

