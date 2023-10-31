Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Israel expands production of combat vehicles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Dozens of tanks, Namer APCs, and the new Eitan armored personnel carriers have been supplied to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) since the war’s inception.

These strategic deliveries are complemented by additional engineering solutions to enhance the IDF’s combat capabilities.

As part of the broader initiative to fortify the IDF’s fighting strength, the Ministry of Defense’s Director-General, Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir, recently visited the Merkava Tank Program and Maintenance Center, known as the 7,000 Center. During his visit, he engaged with the Technology and Logistics Branch and the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) team, located in Tel Hashomer.

Major General Zamir conducted a comprehensive assessment of the status and pace of the supply of dozens of cutting-edge Merkava tanks and advanced communication and surveillance systems to the IDF.

This critical supply aims to empower the Israeli military on the battlefield. Furthermore, the visit addressed the ongoing process of repairing damaged equipment and assets that sustained damage during the initial days of the conflict.

This visit was conducted with the active participation of Brigadier General Rami Abudraham, the head of the IDF’s Ground Technology Division, and Brigadier General Oren Giber, the head of the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Directorate. The discussions also involved representatives of the Worker’s Organization.

The delivery of these armored assets and logistical support marks a significant step in fortifying the IDF’s combat capabilities in the ongoing conflict. As the situation continues to evolve, the Israeli military remains committed to ensuring its readiness and operational readiness to address emerging challenges.

