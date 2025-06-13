Israel destroys Iranian modern air defense systems

Israel has conducted a widespread aerial strike targeting the Islamic Republic’s western air defense network. The attack was carried out with precision intelligence guidance provided by the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate.

According to a report from Arutz Sheva, dozens of radar installations and surface-to-air missile launchers were destroyed during the assault. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released footage of one of the strikes, underlining the breadth of the operation.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz praised the military’s execution of what he described as a strategically vital opening to a broader operation.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The precise targeting of commanders of the Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian military, and nuclear scientists—all of whom were involved in advancing the program to destroy Israel—sends a strong and clear message: Those who act to destroy Israel will be eliminated,” Katz said.

He added that Israel “will continue operations to disrupt Iran’s nuclear program and to remove threats to the State of Israel,” warning that Iran “will pay an increasing price” should it persist with aggressive actions.

Visuals released by the IDF detail the destruction of multiple air defense systems, including:

SA-69 (S-300 derivative) with a combat range of up to 300 km

SA-68 (Mersad derivative) with a range of 85 km

SA-71 (Raad derivative)with a range of 24 km

SA-63 (Khordad derivative) with a range of 105 km

תקיפות אלו משפרות את חופש הפעולה האווירי של חיל-האוויר. pic.twitter.com/53NHYsJ381 — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) June 13, 2025

Chief of the Intelligence Directorate, Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, addressed intelligence officers from the operations command center overseeing the strike. “The Intelligence Directorate worked very hard to provide the early warning regarding the nuclear progress. The Directorate is fully prepared for this task and remains at high readiness,” he said.

Binder described the campaign as existential, directed at an adversary openly working to destroy Israel. “We are entering a battle that is nothing less than existential, against an enemy developing nuclear capabilities rapidly and conventional weapons in massive quantities,” he said.

He emphasized the strategic readiness of Israel’s intelligence community, highlighting both its alert posture and its capability to disrupt and dismantle emerging threats. “This effort is about trust in your capabilities and in each other. With your professionalism and sharpness, we will succeed,” he told his team.

Israeli military forces remain on high alert, and the IDF has indicated that further operations may be forthcoming as the regional security environment continues to shift.