Saturday, October 7, 2023
type here...

Israel declares ‘State of war’ after Hamas militants launch attack

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was at war with Hamas after the Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip launched an unprecedented land, sea and air attack.

“Citizens of Israel, we are at war — not in an operation, not in rounds — at war,” Netanyahu said in a video message.

“I instructed first of all to cleanse the settlements of the terrorists who infiltrated,” he said in a recorded video address, adding he had ordered an “extensive reserve mobilization.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Israel will “fight back with a strength and scope that the enemy did not know,” he said. “The enemy will pay a price it has never known before.”

“We are in a war, not an operation, in a war” he said, calling on Israeli citizens to strictly obey instructions of its forces.

Dozens of Israelis and IDF Soldiers are known to have been killed during Hamas militants launched a surprise attack. Militants from Hamas entered Israel from Gaza by land, by sea and by air using paragliders and captured Merkava tanks and other military vehicles.

The leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, announced the group was behind the attack on Israel, which it dubbed “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” and announced it has launched 5,000 rockets at Israel.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian military receives new artillery systems

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian defense giant Rostec announced Thursday that Russian armed forces recently received its new Floks self-propelled artillery systems. "The handover of the Flocks to the Ministry of Defense is...

Tiny Ukrainian drone knocked out Russia’s new artillery system

Army

Russia wants to ramp up Su-34 combat jet production

Aviation

US shoots down armed Turkish drone in Syria

Aviation

Hamas captures hundreds of Israeli military vehicles and tanks

Army

General Dynamics to unveil StrykerQB armored vehicle at AUSA 2023

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog