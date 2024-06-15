IrvinGQ to unveil new aerial delivery system at Eurosatory

At Eurosatory 2024, IrvinGQ will introduce the SRBC (Système de Ravitaillement à Bas Coût), a cutting-edge aerial delivery system designed to enhance logistical operations with its cost-effectiveness and reliability.

The SRBC, a single-use gravity airdrop system, can deliver payloads up to 1 ton, integrating seamlessly with the Unicross 2200 parachute for dependable performance.

The SRBC’s design accommodates payloads up to 1.6 meters in height on a robust 48″ x 48″ platform, secured with high-strength polyester netting. Validated through rigorous testing, the system offers an extended shelf life of up to five years.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Bruno Delannoy, Director at IGQ France, emphasized Eurosatory’s significance in engaging with key defense executives and showcasing innovative solutions like the SRBC.