IrvinGQ to unveil new aerial delivery system at Eurosatory

At Eurosatory 2024, IrvinGQ will introduce the SRBC (Système de Ravitaillement à Bas Coût), a cutting-edge aerial delivery system designed to enhance logistical operations with its cost-effectiveness and reliability.
The SRBC, a single-use gravity airdrop system, can deliver payloads up to 1 ton, integrating seamlessly with the Unicross 2200 parachute for dependable performance.
The SRBC’s design accommodates payloads up to 1.6 meters in height on a robust 48″ x 48″ platform, secured with high-strength polyester netting. Validated through rigorous testing, the system offers an extended shelf life of up to five years.
Bruno Delannoy, Director at IGQ France, emphasized Eurosatory’s significance in engaging with key defense executives and showcasing innovative solutions like the SRBC.