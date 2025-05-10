type here...

India recovers Turkish-linked kamikaze drone wreckage

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
screengrab from video posted to social media

Indian local media have revealed the recovery of debris from a suspected Pakistani kamikaze drone, identified as the YIHA-III, brought down near Sialkot following an attempted strike.

The loitering munition, reportedly intercepted by Indian air defenses, was among nearly two dozen launched in a swarm-style operation across the border.

The YIHA-III drones were launched by Pakistan and are believed to have been produced through a joint defense initiative with Turkey. These loitering munitions are designed for precision strikes against air defense sites, radar arrays, and forward operating bases, using coordinated swarm tactics to overwhelm defensive systems.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The YIHA-III incorporates technology from the Turkish OMTAS anti-tank guided missile. With an extended loitering time and a lightweight, maneuverable airframe, the drone features a rear-mounted propeller engine, fixed wings, and a stabilizing tail unit, enabling hours of airborne surveillance before engaging its target.

The YIHA-III system has also reportedly been exported to other nations, including Albania and Ukraine.

Captures via X

Indian sources say the drone wreckage confirms Turkish design elements, further straining diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Ankara. Tensions have escalated in recent years, as India has grown increasingly critical of Turkey’s support for Islamabad. The two nations have clashed diplomatically over regional security issues, including Kashmir and defense cooperation with Pakistan.

New Delhi has accused Ankara of encouraging Pakistan’s military provocations and, in response, has reportedly blocked Turkey’s attempt to join the BRICS economic alliance.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Indian Rafale crashes after night raid

Dylan Malyasov -
An Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jet crashed approximately 20 kilometers from Bhisiana Airbase in Punjab during the early hours of May 7. The crash...

Pakistan may have shot down own fighter jet?

Aviation

India fires full air defense arsenal amid Pakistan strikes

Army

Wreckage of Indian MiG-29 fighter found in Kashmir

Aviation

Pakistan confirms J-10 played central role in skirmish with India

Aviation

BrahMos missile debris found in India after Pakistan strike

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.