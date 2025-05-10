India recovers Turkish-linked kamikaze drone wreckage

Indian local media have revealed the recovery of debris from a suspected Pakistani kamikaze drone, identified as the YIHA-III, brought down near Sialkot following an attempted strike.

The loitering munition, reportedly intercepted by Indian air defenses, was among nearly two dozen launched in a swarm-style operation across the border.

The YIHA-III drones were launched by Pakistan and are believed to have been produced through a joint defense initiative with Turkey. These loitering munitions are designed for precision strikes against air defense sites, radar arrays, and forward operating bases, using coordinated swarm tactics to overwhelm defensive systems.

The YIHA-III incorporates technology from the Turkish OMTAS anti-tank guided missile. With an extended loitering time and a lightweight, maneuverable airframe, the drone features a rear-mounted propeller engine, fixed wings, and a stabilizing tail unit, enabling hours of airborne surveillance before engaging its target.

The YIHA-III system has also reportedly been exported to other nations, including Albania and Ukraine.

Indian sources say the drone wreckage confirms Turkish design elements, further straining diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Ankara. Tensions have escalated in recent years, as India has grown increasingly critical of Turkey’s support for Islamabad. The two nations have clashed diplomatically over regional security issues, including Kashmir and defense cooperation with Pakistan.

New Delhi has accused Ankara of encouraging Pakistan’s military provocations and, in response, has reportedly blocked Turkey’s attempt to join the BRICS economic alliance.