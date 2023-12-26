Tuesday, December 26, 2023
IAI to supply advanced sensors for Royal Thai Navy

By Emily Ryan Miller
The Royal Thai Navy has secured a critical upgrade for its patrol vessels through a strategic collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

In a recent agreement, IAI will deploy six cutting-edge Sea Mini-POP sensor payloads, significantly augmenting the Navy’s operational efficacy in challenging maritime environments.

The Sea Mini-POP, meticulously engineered by IAI, serves as a compact yet potent multi-sensor electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) payload. Its integrated thermal and color cameras, coupled with a laser rangefinder, bolster the vessels’ surveillance capabilities in adverse conditions.

Boaz Levy, President and CEO of IAI, emphasized the global significance of these transactions, reaffirming the profound trust nations place in IAI’s technological prowess. He underscored the company’s unwavering commitment to supporting defense forces, showcasing IAI’s technological leadership amid complex operational demands.

Primed for maritime use, the Sea Mini-POP thrives amidst harsh environmental elements, including shock, wave-induced vibrations, and extreme temperatures. This 8-inch payload offers real-time imaging, precise target tracking, and geo-location capabilities, empowering naval operations on smaller to medium-sized vessels.

Designed as a single Line Replaceable Unit (LRU), the Sea Mini-POP boasts a dual-axis gyro-stabilization system, housing up to four sensors. Its open architecture enables seamless integration with existing naval systems or standalone deployment on Naval Remote Controlled Weapon Stations (RCWS).

The versatility of the Sea Mini-POP extends to easy connectivity with various Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (C4I) systems.

