HIMARS strikes three North Korean self-propelled artillery

Ukraine’s military has reportedly used HIMARS precision strikes to target and destroy three North Korean M1989 Koksan self-propelled guns (SPGs), according to a report by Militarnyi.

Pilots from Ukraine’s 14th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment identified the artillery positions and directed fire against them. The Koksan howitzers, reportedly camouflaged and shielded with protective structures, were located in Russia’s Kursk region, where they had been deployed in support of Russian operations.

The Ukrainian military used M142 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to engage the targets. The attack was carried out using both high-explosive fragmentation and cluster munitions, though the full extent of the damage remains unknown.

This is not the first confirmed strike on North Korean artillery supporting Russian forces in Ukraine. The first documented instance of Ukrainian forces destroying an M1989 Koksan occurred on December 18, 2025, when a night-time drone bomber successfully targeted one in the Luhansk region.

North Korea’s provision of military aid to Russia has been widely reported, with satellite images and intelligence reports confirming the transfer of Koksan howitzers via rail in November and December 2024. The weapons were moved across Russian territory before being positioned near the front lines in Ukraine.

As the war continues, Ukraine’s ability to locate and neutralize such threats remains critical.